Bote was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bote is up to replace Jason Heyward, who was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Bote went 1-for-9 in a brief cameo earlier this season, his first taste of big-league action. He was hitting .333/.393/.605 with five homers in 20 games for Iowa. He'll likely fill a bench role until Heyward returns.