Cubs' David Bote: Back in lineup Saturday
Bote is starting at third base and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Bote had started five straight games before getting the day off Friday, but he'll slot back into the lineup with Kris Bryant moving to right field. The 26-year-old is slashing .261/.354/.478 with three home runs and 14 RBI though 69 at-bats this season.
