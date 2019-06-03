Cubs' David Bote: Back to bench
Bote is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.
Bote started six of the Cubs' last seven games, benefiting in part from Javier Baez missing one contest during that stretch due to a heel injury. With the exception of Ben Zobrist (personal) -- who remains away from the team indefinitely -- the Cubs are now at full strength in the infield and outfield, likely relegating Bote to a super-utility role. While those duties should allow Bote to pick up at least a handful of starts per week, the lack of a full-time role makes him difficult to trust outside of most NL-only or deeper mixed leagues.
