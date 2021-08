Bote went 3-for-7 with a solo home run and two total runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Bote put the Cubs on the board in Game 1 of the twin bill with a second-inning solo homer. He has hit eight long balls this season, surpassing last season's total by one -- though he has needed over 100 more at-bats to do so. Bote is slashing a paltry .200/.228/.320 with a 3:20 BB:K through 22 games in August.