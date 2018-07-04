Bote went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Bote connected off Detroit starter Francisco Liriano in the second inning for the first home run of his MLB career. The 25-year-old has been filling in while Kris Bryant (shoulder) has been on the disabled list. Bryant could return this weekend, which would likely send Bote back to Triple-A Iowa.