Bote hit a walkoff grand slam as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning of Sunday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Bote made his lone plate appearance count, as he delivered one of the more memorable finishes of the season by taking Ryan Madson deep with two outs and two strikes to end the game. The 25-year-old has been solid filling in for Kris Bryant (shoulder) with a .329 average, .957 OPS and three home runs in 76 at-bats this year, and he now has a signature moment to add to his list of accomplishments.