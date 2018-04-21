Bote was called up to replaced the injured Ben Zobrist (back) and will start Saturday against the Rockies.

Bote will play third base, with Kris Bryant shifting to the outfield. Bote has primarily played second base but has started at every position except catcher in the minor leagues. He'll make his major-league debut after hitting just .238 in his first 11 games for Triple-A Iowa, though he did hit three homers and post a .548 slugging percentage. The former 18th-round pick has a bit of power but overall has a utility man profile.