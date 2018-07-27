Cubs' David Bote: Clubs homer in return
Bote went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.
After being recalled earlier in the day, Bote wasted no time making an impact for the Cubs. His two-run shot in the ninth inning off Brad Boxberger knotted the game at six and set the stage for Anthony Rizzo's walkoff. Bote will have a tough time seeing regular starts thanks to the club's deep and experienced roster, but his versatility will allow him to get on the field whenever Joe Maddon wants to give a veteran a rest day.
