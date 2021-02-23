Bote could be the Cubs' primary second baseman this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bote has been a solid utility player for the Cubs the past few seasons, but he could have a more regular role in 2021 with Jason Kipnis now in Atlanta and Nico Hoerner struggling last year with a .571 OPS. Bote posted a .711 OPS in 2020, and while he and Hoerner should jockey for time at the keystone into the start of the regular season, the former could take the lead role if he maintains an edge at the plate.