Bote (head) could return to baseball activities Tuesday and could return to game action Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Bote was struck in the head by a pitch in Sunday's game against the Giants and required assistance from a trainer while leaving the field. Initial reports were positive, however, and it appears that his absence won't be a long one. He's expected to fill a bench role on the Cubs' Opening Day roster.

