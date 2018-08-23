Bote went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.

Bote's fifth-inning blast put the Cubs up 2-1 and they'd tack on six more runs from there. The 25-year-old has been doing a good job filling in for Kris Bryant (shoulder) at third base, as he now has an .851 OPS and 20 RBI in 99 at-bats this season. It looked like the addition of Daniel Murphy could cut into Bote's playing time, but the Cubs put Addison Russell (finger) on the DL Wednesday, which will likely force Javier Baez over to shortstop for the time being and push Murphy to second, though the latter could also play some at third when Ben Zobrist handles the keystone.