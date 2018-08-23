Cubs' David Bote: Cracks home run in win over Tigers
Bote went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Tigers.
Bote's fifth-inning blast put the Cubs up 2-1 and they'd tack on six more runs from there. The 25-year-old has been doing a good job filling in for Kris Bryant (shoulder) at third base, as he now has an .851 OPS and 20 RBI in 99 at-bats this season. It looked like the addition of Daniel Murphy could cut into Bote's playing time, but the Cubs put Addison Russell (finger) on the DL Wednesday, which will likely force Javier Baez over to shortstop for the time being and push Murphy to second, though the latter could also play some at third when Ben Zobrist handles the keystone.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...