Manager David Ross said Friday that Bote had a flare-up of a minor injury he's been dealing with, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ross didn't give specifics as to the nature of the injury that Bote is dealing with, but the team called up Patrick Wisdom to serve in a depth role in the infield. With Kris Bryant (oblique) also sidelined, Nico Hoerner and Wisdom could see increased time at third base if Bote misses additional time.