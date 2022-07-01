Bote exited Thursday's game against the Reds due to left shoulder soreness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bote collided with teammate Nico Hoerner attempting to field a groundball in the fourth inning. The injury is particularly concerning because Bote separated his left shoulder on two occasions during the 2021 season and underwent surgery to repair the damage in the offseason. Bote is day-to-day for now, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup for at least a few days.