Bote went 2-for-4 and delivered a walkoff RBI single in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bote singled to center against Arizona reliever Archie Bradley in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring home Javier Baez and give the Cubs the narrow win. Bote seems to have a knack for clutch hits, as evidenced by his memorable pinch-hit, game-winning grand slam against Nationals' reliever Ryan Madson last season, and the 26-year-old is now batting .295 this year with an .835 OPS.

