Bote was diagnosed with a separated left shoulder after leaving Saturday's game against the Reds, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bote was in considerable pain after sliding into second base in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday, and he was immediately removed from the game. He'll be reevaluated in the coming days but will likely require a lengthy stint on the injured list, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports. Eric Sogard should serve as the primary second baseman while Bote and Nico Hoerner (hamstring) are sidelined, and the Cubs could also call up another player to serve in a depth role.