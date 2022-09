Bote went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Bote was making his fifth straight start, and he's batting .333 during this stretch with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. With Nico Hoerner (triceps) and Nick Madrigal (groin) both sidelined, Bote should continue to see regular playing time, and he's a decent fantasy option if he can stay hot at the plate.