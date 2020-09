Bote (undisclosed) will start at second base and will bat seventh Sunday against the White Sox.

Manager David Ross said Friday that Bote recently experienced a flareup of a minor injury he had been nursing, but the issue didn't prevent the 27-year-old from coming off the bench to pick up two at-bats in Saturday's 9-5 loss. Now that he's checking back into the lineup for the regular-season finale, Bote's health won't be in any question heading into the postseason.