Bote went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bote blasted a three-run home run in the third inning, then added a two-run shot in the fifth that extended the Cubs' lead to 7-0. The 26-year-old doesn't play every day, but he's been productive when he's in the lineup, as Bote is now batting .296 with a .953 OPS.