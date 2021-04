Bote went 2-for-4 with a run scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 16-4 win over the Mets.

Bote had two of the Cubs' 13 hits and helped lead the offensive onslaught. The infielder has been struggling this season with a .205 batting average, but as long as he holds onto the starting job at second base, he should maintain some degree of fantasy value in a lineup that could start to click at any moment.