Bote went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and seven RBI in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

It was a career night for Bote, who hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, a three-run double in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the eighth. The 26-year-old now has seven home runs and 30 RBI this season to go along with a strong .866 OPS, as he's been a key utility player for the Cubs and a strong fantasy producer when he's been in the lineup.