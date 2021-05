Bote went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Bote had seen a dip in playing time due to the emergence of Nico Hoerner (forearm), but with the latter heading to the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Bote should see the field more frequently in the short term. However, he's largely struggled offensively this season, so Hoerner should be able to reestablish himself at second base once he's healthy.