Bote went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Bote continued his impressive play filling in for Kris Bryant (shoulder), as he's now batting .344 with 14 RBI in 30 games this season. Bryant has yet to resume swinging in his rehab, so Bote figures to retain regular playing time in a strong Cubs lineup for the time being.