Bote went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

Bote drove in two in the first inning with his double, then added a third RBI in the fifth on a fielder's choice. The 26-year-old is tough to trust in standard leagues because his playing time is limited, but he makes for a decent DFS bargain play when he's in the lineup, as he offers a little bit of pop.