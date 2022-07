Bote exited Thursday's game against the Reds in the fifth inning, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Bote collided with teammate Nico Hoerner attempting to field a groundball and appeared to take a heavy impact to his chest/shoulder area. Bote initially remained in the game but was lifted an inning later. Andrelton Simmons took over at second base in Bote's place.