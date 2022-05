Bote (shoulder) expects to return from the 60-day injured list as soon as he's eligible June 6, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bote has joined the Cubs to continue his recovery process, and he expects to begin a rehab assignment in about two weeks. While the 29-year-old isn't eligible to return for over a month, he seems to be trending toward a return to the field in early June. Once he's back to full health, he'll likely serve as a utility man for the Cubs.