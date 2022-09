Bote will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

Bote has benefited of late from Nick Madrigal (groin) landing on the injured list and from Nico Hoerner having not played over the past week due to a triceps injury. With Christopher Morel filling in at shortstop for Hoerner, Bote will pick up his fifth start in six games after going 5-for-15 with a solo home run and a double across the prior four contests.