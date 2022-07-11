Bote went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three RBI, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Bote did seemingly a little bit of everything Sunday, which included a three-run homer in the third inning. He got on base in all four of his plate appearances, with this counting as his first multi-hit game of the year. The 29-year-old has hit .280 with a homer, three RBI, six runs scored, a steal and two doubles in 11 contests since making his season debut June 24. Bote should continue to contend for playing time at first base and second base.