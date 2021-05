Bote went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Pirates.

Bote's second-inning blast, his fourth of the season, gave the Cubs all the offense they would need in the 4-1 win. Bote started at third base in this one, but with Nico Hoerner (hamstring) getting placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Bote figures to see some time at second as well in the near future.