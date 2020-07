Bote went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Bote made his second consecutive start and hit his first home run of the season. The 27-year-old doesn't have an everyday role, but he's versatile enough to start at second or third, and he should find his way into the lineup a few times per week. That keeps Bote's fantasy upside capped for the moment, though an injury to a Chicago regular could boost his stock.