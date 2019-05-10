Bote went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Marlins.

Bote had been seeing the ball well earlier this month, but he's now 0-for-15 over his past four games. With Addison Russell recently rejoining the mix, there's more competition for infield playing time in Chicago, but Bote should continue to get starts at third base as long as the Cubs use Kris Bryant in right field.