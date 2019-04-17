Bote went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Bote followed up a three-RBI game Monday with another strong performance Tuesday, and he's now batting .294 this season with a solid .885 OPS. The 26-year-old isn't quite an everyday player, but the Cubs should continue to find him regular opportunities as long as he stays locked in at the plate.