Bote went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

Bote continues to produce when he plays, as he now has a .264/.351/.419 slash line with 19 RBI through 46 games played. With Kris Bryant (upper body) doubtful for Tuesday's game, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, Bote is likely to start again at third base.