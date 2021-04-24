site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' David Bote: Heads to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bote isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Bote had started each of the last three games and went 3-for-11 with five RBI and three runs during that time. Eric Sogard will start at second base Saturday, batting seventh.
