Bote is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Bote had started in five of the Cubs' last six games, going a combined 5-for-20 with a home run, two doubles and three walks. The versatile utility man continues to see steady at-bats despite his lack of a clear path to an everyday role, but his playing-time outlook could take a hit when shortstop Addison Russell (suspension) is eligible to return May 3.