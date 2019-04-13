Bote went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Bote's first home run of the season was one of four in the game for the Cubs. The 26-year-old isn't playing everyday but he does have a strong .304/.385/.522 line through 23 at-bats this season, with the one home run and four RBI.

