Bote went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and four RBI in Monday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.

Bote feasted against Detroit rookie Casey Mize, as he plated two with a single in the second inning then launched his fourth home run of the season in the fourth. Bote added an RBI single against John Schreiber in the ninth for good measure. The 27-year-old infielder has been playing more often recently with Kris Bryant (finger/wrist) on the 10-day injured list, and he's capable of producing big games in a strong Chicago lineup.