Bote went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and four RBI in Saturday's 13-4 win over Atlanta.

Bote launched one of the six Chicago home runs, and it was a welcome offensive outburst for the 28-year-old, who came into Saturday with just three hits in 28 at-bats. He'll need to stay locked in at the plate to fend off Eric Sogard for playing time. Nico Hoerner is also waiting in the wings at Triple-A if Bote struggles.