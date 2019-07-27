Bote went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

Bote put Chicago up with his two-run blast in the top of the sixth inning, though the Cubs' bullpen squandered the lead. The 26-year-old, who is up to 10 home runs this season, is not getting everyday playing time, but he's been decently effective when he's cracked the lineup.

