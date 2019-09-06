Bote went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and another run scored in Thursday's win over the Brewers.

In his return to the big leagues, Bote launched a solo home run off Jake Faria in the ninth inning. The long ball was his first since July 26 and his 11th of the season. Bote was recalled ahead of Thursday's game after spending less than a week in the minors. Across 274 at-bats, he's hitting .266/.362/.449.