Bote went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

Bote had a huge impact from the No. 9 spot in this one. He connected for a solo shot in the second inning, then followed that up with a two-run blast in the sixth. Bote is up to six home runs and 22 RBI this season, and while he's regularly competing for playing time on a strong Chicago team, the 26-year-old has been solid when he's been in the lineup.