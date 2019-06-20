Bote went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the White Sox.

Bote took Lucas Giolito deep in the fourth inning, his ninth homer of the season. That was his only hit of the contest, prior to being pulled in the sixth frame in favor of Addison Russell. Though he's hitting effectively -- he has a .273/.348/.492 line across 207 plate appearances -- he continues to lose at-bats to Russell, making his playing time difficult to project moving forward.

