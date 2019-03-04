Cubs' David Bote: Hot start to camp
Bote went 1-for-1 with a walk, a run scored and three RBI in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Bote plated a run by walking with the bases loaded in the first and knocked home another in the second on a double to right field. Although the sample size is small, he's gone an impressive 3-for-5 at the plate to open up spring training.
