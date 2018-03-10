Cubs' David Bote: Impressing this spring
Bote is 10-for-33 with a home run and six RBI in 14 Cactus League game.
Bote spent most of 2017 with Double-A Tennessee, but he also got 12 games in at the Triple-A level. The Cubs have a deep and talented infield, so Bote is probably off the MLB radar in 2018, but if the 24-year-old continues to perform well in spring training and in the minors, he could earn himself an opportunity down the road.
