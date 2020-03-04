Cubs' David Bote: In the mix at second
Bote is one of several players competing for the primary second base job over the final weeks of spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chicago manager David Ross said Bote, Jason Kipnis and Nico Hoerner are all in the mix to seize regular playing time. The most likely scenario is that the Cubs utilize a platoon at second, with Bote also working as a reserve at third base. The 26-year-old flashed some potential last year with 11 home runs and a .784 OPS in 127 games, but his lack of a true everyday role limits his 2020 ceiling.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...