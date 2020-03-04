Bote is one of several players competing for the primary second base job over the final weeks of spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Chicago manager David Ross said Bote, Jason Kipnis and Nico Hoerner are all in the mix to seize regular playing time. The most likely scenario is that the Cubs utilize a platoon at second, with Bote also working as a reserve at third base. The 26-year-old flashed some potential last year with 11 home runs and a .784 OPS in 127 games, but his lack of a true everyday role limits his 2020 ceiling.