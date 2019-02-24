Bote's initial exam after being hit in the head or neck area with a pitch Sunday against the Giants revealed no serious injuries, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bote was able to walk off the field but required assistance from a trainer. If he did indeed escape with nothing worse than a bruise, he'll have more than enough time to be ready for Opening Day. A clearer picture should emerge following a full evaluation.

