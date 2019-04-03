Cubs' David Bote: Inks extension with Cubs
Bote signed a five-year, $15 million contract extension with the Cubs on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The deal, which includes a pair of club options, will keep Bote in a Cubs uniform until 2024. The 25-year-old hit .239/.319/.408 with six homers and three stolen bases in 74 games as a rookie last season. He's currently occupying a utility role for the Cubs.
