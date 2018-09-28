Bote went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk, and two RBI in Thursday's win over Pittsburgh.

Bote got the scoring started in the second inning with his two-run triple and it proved to be all the offense the Cubs would need in the 3-0 victory. The 25-year-old rookie has 32 RBI and a .728 OPS this season.

