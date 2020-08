Bote went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Bote didn't start Game 1, though he came on as a defensive replacement in the final frame. He hit sixth and started at third base in the nightcap, however, and came through with a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Bote leads the Cubs with 19 RBI on the season while slashing .221/.302/.442.