Bote went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's victory over the Mets.
The Cubs' utility infielder provided a big insurance run against the Mets with a solo home run to increase the lead to four and help secure the victory. The homer was Bote's second of the campaign and comes as his playing time is threatened with Patrick Wisdom healthy again. Bote has hits in each of his last three starts, and with the Cubs out of playoff contention, manager David Ross may ride the hot hand with Bote to close out the season.